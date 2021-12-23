Left Menu

World Bank approves US$60m in funding for COVID-19 response in Burundi

"This new funding will help the Government strengthen the pillars of the response to the pandemic, as well as the procurement and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines," said Jean Christophe Carret, World Bank Director of Operations for Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:40 IST
World Bank approves US$60m in funding for COVID-19 response in Burundi
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The World Bank Group approved today US$60 million in additional funding for the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project in Burundi to help the Government prevent, detect, and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and to strengthen the national public health system in Burundi.

"This new funding will help the Government strengthen the pillars of the response to the pandemic, as well as the procurement and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines," said Jean Christophe Carret, World Bank Director of Operations for Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

This additional funding, which will cover the entire country, will also facilitate the purchase of COVID-19 screening tests, the management and referral of patients— including medicines, oxygen, ambulances, and other critical health supplies— and the purchase of laboratory equipment and personal protective equipment. The project will also strengthen cold chain storage, including refrigerators and cold rooms, and cover awareness campaigns for mass vaccination.

Funding for the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project is provided by IDA* and shall be implemented over three years.

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021