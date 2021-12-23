Left Menu

Happay.com rated as a High Performer in the Travel and Expense category yet again on G2.Com Inc's Winter 2021 Grid and Index Reports

Happay.com - which provides modern, end-to-end Travel & Expense management solutions for thousands of enterprise customers like Maruti, Jubilant FoodWorks, BYJU's, Udaan, OYO, Zerodha, V-Guard, and many others - was named one of the world's best T&E solutions in G2.com's latest Winter 2021 Grid and Index Reports.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-12-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:43 IST
Happay.com rated as a High Performer in the Travel and Expense category yet again on G2.Com Inc's Winter 2021 Grid and Index Reports
Happay. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Happay.com - which provides modern, end-to-end Travel & Expense management solutions for thousands of enterprise customers like Maruti, Jubilant FoodWorks, BYJU's, Udaan, OYO, Zerodha, V-Guard, and many others - was named one of the world's best T&E solutions in G2.com's latest Winter 2021 Grid and Index Reports. Happay.com has earned High Performer status as one of the top-rated solutions on G2's Enterprise Grid® Report for Travel & Expense. Happay.com was also named as the Industry Leader on G2's Expense Management Grid, which highlights the fastest growing software for expense management. In all, Happay.com received eight badges for its performance across Winter 2021 G2 reports and indexes.

"An integrated Travel & Expense management solution is vital for companies to offer seamless business travel experience for employees and reduce T&E spend drastically, while giving 100% spend visibility and real-time MIS reports to financial leaders," said Anshul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO at Happay.com. "We're honored to be named amongst the T&E industry leaders for thousands of businesses who trust us to simplify and digitise their business travel management." G2's rankings are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021