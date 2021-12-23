Rustomjee Group and Keppel Land unveil Uptown Urbania, a World-Class Integrated Township in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, and Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land), a Singaporean urban space solutions provider for sustainable urbanisation, are pleased to announce the launch of the first cluster of residential units in this world-class integrated township, Uptown Urbania, in Thane. Redefining the concept of home, Uptown Urbania is a one-stop hub that comprises residential spaces, commercial spaces, as well as a wide range of entertainment facilities and lifestyle amenities. The township is well-located in the heart of Thane, and has easy access to medical and educational institutions including Sulochanadevi Singhania School and Podar International School.

Uptown Urbania showcases the best in design thinking by incorporating inputs from experts across multiple disciplines including designers, architects, as well as sustainability and environmental consultants. The township is designed by India's renowned architectural firm, Architect Hafeez Contractor, and international landscape architect, COEN Design, the architect for Tree House Condominium in Singapore which holds a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the world's largest vertical garden.

With a starting price of Rs. 1.18 crore, two and three bedroom configurations are available for sale at Uptown Urbania's first residential cluster, La Familia. There are three 47-storey residential towers in La Familia, and each unit offers spectacular views of Thane city and Yeoor Hills. Sale of the units will commence on 23rd December 2021. The top two floors of the residential towers are designated as rooftop recreation zones, providing amenities and facilities such as a rooftop swimming pool, a sky yoga deck and rooftop barbeque counters. In addition, family friendly features such as a mini rock-climbing wall, a bouncy playground and water theme parks with splash slides are also available on the ground floor.

Boman R. Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Group said, "Along with our trusted partners from across the globe, we at Rustomjee are elated to announce Uptown Urbania. Thane will witness a world class township that not only is equipped with world class facilities but also will offer a lifestyle upgrade like no other. As we put our design thinking principles to the best possible use, what's coming next will definitely be worth the wait." Ho KiamKheong, President (India) of Keppel Land, said, "The collaboration combines Keppel Land's international experience and township expertise with Rustomjee Group's extensive network of partners and local know-how to develop an innovative and multifaceted township that enriches people and communities. This is in line with Keppel Land's strategy to scale up in India and provide solutions for sustainable urbanisation. We are confident that La Familia will garner strong demand from homeowners and investors alike."

