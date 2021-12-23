US-based SADA Acquires ByteWave Digital operating from Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram

- Acquisition Propels SADA into APAC Market, Provides Professional Services, Engineering, and Support to Global Customers THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and Google Cloud Premier Partner based in the USA, today announced its acquisition of Thiruvananthapuram Technopark-based ByteWave Digital, a Google Cloud Partner committed to providing innovative and scalable technology solutions and services to help businesses of all sizes unlock the power of the cloud. ByteWave Digital maintains its global delivery center in Thiruvananthapuram and Pune, India. With this acquisition, SADA will expand its business into the APAC market and add approximately fifty technical experts to SADA's global team, furthering its promise to put Google Cloud to work for its customers across the globe. ByteWave Digital is an innovative technology services provider helping customers adopt, build, migrate, and run enterprise business solutions on Google Cloud and Google Workspace. As a fully-owned subsidiary of SADA, ByteWave Digital will become SADA India, integrating its professional services, engineering, and support for 24-hour assistance to qualified customers worldwide. ''SADA and ByteWave Digital have had a very successful partnership providing support and services to customers over the last several years. This acquisition is the natural next step in our strategic relationship,'' said Dana Berg, COO at SADA. ''ByteWave's obsession with customer service and customer experience, along with SADA's track record of delivering impactful solutions that create long-lasting value for our clients, will further strengthen the ability of our global customers to maximize the power of Google Cloud.'' An award-winning Google Cloud Partner with multiple specializations, SADA mobilizes Google Cloud to meet any business objective head-on, no matter the challenge. Whether to boost productivity and collaboration, accelerate innovation, increase efficiency and agility, build cloud-native applications, better protect businesses from cyber threats, or make the most of its data, SADA understands the technology through and through to help companies execute their most ambitious strategies.

''As SADA's partner, ByteWave experienced tremendous success and growth from a boutique app development company to one of India's best Google Cloud partners. And now, I am excited to go all-in with SADA to generate new opportunities for our mutual customers on Google Cloud,'' said Biju Chandrasekharan, President and CEO of ByteWave Digital. ''And when it comes to Google Cloud, SADA is a must-have. We're absolutely thrilled to be a part of the SADA's global expansion and play a significant role in the APAC market.'' About SADA SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com.

