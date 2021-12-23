Kenya to replace nominal debt ceiling with debt anchor -finmin

Kenya aims to replace a nominal legal public debt ceiling with a debt anchor by the end of June 2022, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani has said.

In a Dec. 2 letter to the International Monetary Fund that was made public on Wednesday, Yatani said the government would at the same time take over $827 million of national carrier Kenya Airways' debt.

It will also give the airline $473 million in direct budget support in the fiscal year that ends in June 2022 as well as the subsequent one, Yatani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)