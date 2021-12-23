Left Menu

MedPlus makes market debut at 30 per cent premium

MedPlus Health Services, India's second-largest pharmacy retailer, on Thursday made a strong market debut with its share getting listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange at more than 30 per cent premium over its issue price.

MedPlus makes market debut at 30 per cent premium
MedPlus Health Services and BSE officials marked the listing of the company by ringing the opening bell at the BSE in Mumbai on December 23. . Image Credit: ANI
MedPlus Health Services, India's second-largest pharmacy retailer, on Thursday made a strong market debut with its share getting listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange at more than 30 per cent premium over its issue price. At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) MedPlus Health Services Limited got listed at Rs.1015 against its issue price of Rs.796 per share. The scrip strengthened further and surged to a high of Rs.1119.95.

At around 12 noon at the BSE, MedPlus Health Services Limited was trading at Rs.1101.05, 38.32 per cent higher than its issue price. From its listing price, it was trading 8.48 per cent higher. Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD and CEO, MedPlus Health Services Limited and Hemanth Kundavaram, CFO, MedPlus Health Services Limited along with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE, marked the listing of the company by ringing the opening bell at the BSE.

At the NSE, MedPlus Health Services Limited opened the trading at Rs.1,040 and touched a high of Rs.1,120. At around noon the scrip was trading at Rs.1,101, which is 38.32 per cent higher than its issue price. (ANI)

