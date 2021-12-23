Salesforce Startup Program Launched in India

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the launch of its new Salesforce Startup Program in India, designed to enable startups to innovate, augment customer connections and scale their ventures to the next level. This program, debuting in India, is uniquely designed to provide disruptive startups with access to Salesforce technology, experts, ecosystems, as well as business mentorship to create real impact.

According to IDC, the Salesforce Economy in India will create 1.3 million jobs and $66.4 billion in new business revenues by 2026. Salesforce is driving immense growth for its partner ecosystem in India, which will make $6.55 for every $1 Salesforce makes locally by 2026. The Salesforce Startup program offers a unified platform to help foster and accelerate an environment for innovation, growth, and collaboration for Startups across Sales, Developer Relations, App-Exchange, Trailblazer product community, Trailhead, and our Ventures organizations.

The key highlights of the Salesforce Startup Program include streamlined access to the following Salesforce offerings: • Salesforce Services: access to services including the chance to utilize the #1 CRM platform and innovative technologies like Slack, Tableau, Heroku, Pardot, etc. to outperform sales expectations, outsmart the competition, and outpace market growth. • AppExchange Partner Program: The Salesforce AppExchange is a repository of pre-built apps from Salesforce and partners that drive value by quickly solving business problems, as well as an access point for consultants who develop custom solutions. Through this program, startups will have the opportunity to innovate within a global marketplace via AppExchange, a leading enterprise cloud marketplace, for startups building on the Salesforce Platform. • Community and Support: The Trailblazer Community helps everyone thrive in the Salesforce economy. This program offers startups access to the Trailblazer community and a platform for mentorship opportunities by industry experts, including coaching on product strategy, technology, and design.

• Potential Investment Opportunities through Salesforce Ventures: Through the investment arm, Salesforce Ventures, start-ups may be allowed to pitch to enterprise technology investors. In addition, Salesforce supports start-ups with their go-to-market, product development, and design strategies.

Comments on the Announcement: Sanket Atal, SVP and MD - Sites, Salesforce India, said "2021 has been a milestone year for the Indian startup ecosystem. We have witnessed a fast-growing list of unicorns that are addressing not just the Indian, but also the global market. At Salewe endeavored or is to enable the growing startup ecosystem by providing them with access to the latest Salesforce technologies to help build scale and also access a platform to reach global audiences. These are exciting times for startups and we look forward to many successful partnerships in the years to come." Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO, and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, "Startups are a critical pillar to the success of our growth in India. With the Salesforce Startup Program, we wish, to innovate locally to resolve local problems while at the same time promoting these solutions globally. I am confident we will be able to deliver innovation at scale enabling growth for both the ecosystem and Salesforce." For more information on Salesforce Startup Program: https://www.salesforce.com/in/salesforce-startup-program/ About Salesforce Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice, and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

