Left Menu

Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49 pc to 92 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:05 IST
Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49 pc to 92 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Global insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh on Thursday said it has raised its shareholding in Marsh India Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd to 92 per cent from 49 per cent.

Marsh India is a joint venture between Marsh International Holdings Inc and India-based Rampart Trust.

The enhanced investment will enable Marsh to meet the increasingly complex needs of companies across all sectors of the fast-growing Indian economy and provide a platform from which it can further strengthen its presence in the future, a release said.

As part of the transaction, which has been approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Marsh has acquired the additional stake from local partners, including the entire shareholding of the Rampart Trust, the release said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Marsh India has 18 branches in the country and serves over 5,500 corporate clients across all business sectors.

Last year, the government had allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance intermediaries under the automatic-approval route.

Intermediary services include insurance brokers, re-insurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021