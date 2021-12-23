Left Menu

Organic India sets stage for Dharti Mitr Awards 2021; receives over 100+ nominations from farmers across the country

Acknowledging the relentless contribution of farmers from across the country, Organic India, an innovative global leader working with thousands of small family farmers who cultivates sustainable organic farmlands, officially announced the Dharti Mitr Awards 2021, today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:21 IST
Organic India sets stage for Dharti Mitr Awards 2021; receives over 100+ nominations from farmers across the country
Dharti Mitr award aims to recognize the outstanding contributions of individual organic farmers. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acknowledging the relentless contribution of farmers from across the country, Organic India, an innovative global leader working with thousands of small family farmers who cultivates sustainable organic farmlands, officially announced the Dharti Mitr Awards 2021, today. The award aims to recognize the outstanding contributions of individual organic farmers by felicitating them with cash prizes and citations, on February 20, 2022, at the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Awards.

Sharing details about the Dharti Mitr Awards 2021, Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director, Organic India said, "We conceptualized the Dharti Mitr Awards with the sole objective of recognizing the invaluable service that organic farmers provide to India's agriculture, ecology and the society, at large. We as an organization are committed to be a living embodiment of love and consciousness in action. We work with thousands of marginalized family farmers and wild crafters in India, supporting the regeneration of their communities and land through organic agriculture. Our focus has always been on doing business sustainably and establishing an ecologically sustainable model in the country. We believe that empowered and informed farmers will strengthen the entire ecosystem of organic farming, and therefore, this recognition will definitely go a long way in boosting the confidence of our most important stakeholders." Earlier this year, Organic India had invited nominations from farmers from all across the country and received an overwhelming response. Currently, the screening process is underway, and jury members will be reviewing each entry followed by a farm visit and personal interview. Four best entries will be shortlisted and felicitated at the award function.

Organic India engages with over 2,500 farmers to create favorable economic, environmental and social ecosystems, as well as to promote healthy lifestyles and conscious living via bio-regenerative farming practices. Such a process benefits the environment with each crop cycle. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

