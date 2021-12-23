Left Menu

Pharmaceuticals firm Granules India Ltd on Thursday announced appointment of Sucharita Rao Palepu, former global head of human resources at Tech Mahindra, as non-executive Independent Director on its board with immediate effect.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:32 IST
Granules India appoints Sucharita Rao Palepu as independent director
Pharmaceuticals firm Granules India Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Sucharita Rao Palepu, former global head of human resources at Tech Mahindra, as non-executive Independent Director on its board with immediate effect. Palepu brings with her a rich and varied experience of two decades in information technology and financial services. She is currently a strategic advisor specializing in organization and HR transformation initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Granules India Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said,'' Her experience in organization and HR transformation initiatives and commercial orientation will be an added asset for us.'' She was a recipient of the Exemplary Woman in Leader Award (APAC) in HR Branding Awards 2015-16 and Women Super Achievers Award in HR Branding Awards 2009-10.

