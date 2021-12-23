Left Menu

MORNING BID-The fairy tale of Wall Street

Markets seem to be reposing their trust in companies, politicians, central bankers and doctors to ensure Omicron doesn't get in the way of fat investment returns and economic recovery. This year alone the biggest five lockdown beneficiarines have added almost $4 trillion in market capitalisation.

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao Omicron spreads faster than Delta but is less likely to land you in hospital. The UK now has more than 100,000 cases of Omicron. China's Xian city has locked down 13 million residents. But a third Astra Zeneca shot offers protection. And so on.

But... whatever. Markets seem to be reposing their trust in companies, politicians, central bankers and doctors to ensure Omicron doesn't get in the way of fat investment returns and economic recovery. Wednesday's U.S. data painted a picture of a highly resilient economy expanding at the fastest since 1984. Even Japan upgraded growth projections for the next fiscal year starting in April to 3.2% versus the previous 2.2% forecast.

For U.S. equity investors at least the COVID years have been a time of scintillating returns; the S&P 500 is is up 25% in 2021 and 87% since end-2018. This year alone the biggest five lockdown beneficiarines have added almost $4 trillion in market capitalisation. Just to compare, the entire global equity complex is up $10 trillion. Markets seem to be winding down for the year however; stock futures are flatlining, the dollar is near one-week lows.

Even the Turkish lira is staying calm for now and its sovereign risk insurance costs have declined in the CDS market. They remain however some 400 basis points above similarly rated South Africa. Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday: - Russsian president Vladimir Putin's annual news conference -U.S. core PCE price index/durable goods/initial jobless claims/new home sales -U.S. 5-year TIPS auction

