Euro zone bond yields resume rise on U.S. data, Omicron optimism

They said this will be driven by slowing but still-above trend growth and inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening via rate hikes and quantitative tightening signals. Euro zone bond yields were up across the board on Thursday, led by Italian 10-year borrowing costs, which hit a one-month high of 1.08%, up three basis points (bps) on the day.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone government bond yields rose for the third session in a row after studies suggested that the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than earlier versions of COVID-19, a potential boost for global economic recovery prospects. While experts warned that research on the variant is still at an early stage, a South African study suggests reduced risks of hospitalization and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one.

In addition, U.S. consumer confidence improved further in December, suggesting the economy would continue to expand in 2022 despite a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and reduced fiscal stimulus. Demand for safe-haven government bonds tends to drop on any improvement in sentiment, as it reduces the need for the further monetary stimulus that usually comes in the shape of bond purchases and lower rates for longer.

"Rates are likely to reprice higher in 2022 led by the United States on the back of strong growth and inflation, and the start of a proper hiking cycle," analysts at BofA Securities said in a note. They said this will be driven by slowing but still-above trend growth and inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening via rate hikes and quantitative tightening signals.

Eurozone bond yields were up across the board on Thursday, led by Italian 10-year borrowing costs, which hit a one-month high of 1.08%, up three basis points (bps) on the day. German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for the bloc, were up a basis point to -0.28%; well away from the -0.40% low hit at the start of the week on Omicron pessimism.

A money markets gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year forward inflation swap closed Wednesday at 1.9694%, its highest since mid-November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

