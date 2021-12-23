Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end higher as Tencent jumps on dividend plan

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, with heavyweight Tencent gaining the most thanks to a plan to distribute its JD.com stake as a dividend, while materials and energy stocks also jumped. ** Extending gains from the previous session, the Hang Seng index rose 0.4% to 23,193.64 at the close of trade, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2% to 8,204.31 points.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:20 IST
Hong Kong stocks end higher as Tencent jumps on dividend plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, with heavyweight Tencent gaining the most thanks to a plan to distribute its JD.com stake as a dividend, while materials and energy stocks also jumped.

** Extending gains from the previous session, the Hang Seng index rose 0.4% to 23,193.64 at the close of trade, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2% to 8,204.31 points. ** Leading gains, the Hang Seng subindex tracking material shares rose 2.8% while the energy sector jumped 2.1%

** The tech sector dipped as JD.com's shares dropped 7% after the ecommerce company's largest shareholder, Tencent Holdings Ltd, said it would give most of its $16.4 billion stake in JD to its own shareholders as a dividend. ** Tencent jumped 4.2% and was the top gainer on the Hang Seng index.

** Thursday was the benchmark index's third straight day higher after signs of policy relaxation from Beijing boosted the property sector in recent sessions, while easing fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 also helped sentiment. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.6% at 3,643.34 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.7%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.83%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3704 per U.S. dollar at 08:03 UTC, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.37.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

