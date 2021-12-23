Left Menu

Piyush Goyal and Dan Tehan hold talks to expedite bilateral CECA negotiations

The Ministers agreed they look forward to a balanced trade agreement that benefits both the economies and their people, and that reflects their shared commitment to a rules-based international trading system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:34 IST
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Food and Consumer Affairs and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal and Mr. Dan Tehan MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Australia held talks this week to expedite the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations.

During the video conference on 21 December 2021, the Ministers appreciated the progress made in various rounds of talks between the chief negotiators of both sides and discussed the way forward for an early conclusion of interim agreement. In this regard, both the Ministers appreciated that bilateral trade talks have been very progressive and both the ministers have decided to deepen the engagement and directed the officials to speed up the negotiations to pave the way for a comprehensive agreement.

(With Inputs from PIB)

