Left Menu

Etihad Airways to divest several businesses, Abu Dhabi media office says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:44 IST
Etihad Airways to divest several businesses, Abu Dhabi media office says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Etihad Airways will divest several support service businesses to a new aviation company owned by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a government media office said on Thursday.

The deal would add to ADQ's mobility and logistics portfolio, allow Etihad to capitalize on global travel market opportunities, and boost Abu Dhabi's aviation ecosystem, the office added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021