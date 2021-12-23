Playtech Set for Bidding War as Interested Parties Multiply

One of the UK's leading iGaming software development companies is in the midst of a bidding war, with the number of interested parties in acquiring the studio growing by the week. Australian firm Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has stolen a march on its rivals by tabling a £2.7bn offer for the FTSE 100-listed Playtech. Aristocrat's deal has already been given the seal of approval by Playtech's board of directors, yet additional offers are said to be in the offing.

The Playtech board described Aristocrat's takeover proposal as providing "certainty and liquidity" for the foreseeable future, with shareholders receiving a guarantee of 680p per share. This caused the share price to jump and aid the FTSE 100. This guarantee would provide clarity for shareholders instead of waiting for the financial markets to value Playtech's shares based on its potential in untapped markets.

A company fronted by former F1 magnate Eddie Jordan is also weighing up submitting a formal proposal for Playtech. JKO Play has emerged as a leading contender in recent weeks. JKO Play, headed by Jordan and former executive of SG Digital, Keith O'Loughlin, is mulling over tabling a bid. The UK's takeover panel has given JKO Play a hard deadline of 5th January 2022 to make a formal offer, as per the City Code on Mergers.

Since Eddie Jordan sold his Formula 1 team back in 2005, the Irish entrepreneur has been involved in a string of industries. The creation of JKO was made with the sole intention of investing in the global iGaming sphere. With the security and certainty that the Aristocrat bid offers Playtech shareholders, it is thought that any other suitors would need to offer a minimum of 10% more than Aristocrat's existing bid.

There has also been growing interest in Playtech in recent months from the Far East. Billionaire Hong Kong entrepreneur Karen Lo has acquired a shareholding of around 5% in Playtech via its Future Capital Group. In addition, Paul Suen – a shareholder in Birmingham City Football Club and London-based Les Ambassadeurs casino – also has a 4.1% shareholding, while fellow Asian investors Stanley Choi and Tang Hao have also got on board.

Why is Playtech garnering such investment interest?

iGaming development pioneers like Playtech are in huge demand at present. With iGaming regulations ever-tightening, highly reputable studios with a reputation for delivering fair and transparent gaming will continue to prosper greatly in even the most stringent of iGaming jurisdictions.

Furthermore, the US iGaming scene is being viewed with interest, as more states opt to licence and regulate their own iGaming markets, creating lucrative commercial opportunities for suppliers like Playtech. The studio has a proud standing in the iGaming sector for the engagement and immersivity of its online slot titles. Even its classic games like Age of the Gods, inspired by Greek mythology, remain hugely popular online. So much so that it's one of several free online games used by leading operators to entice new sign-ups. Users can activate free spins on Age of the Gods and many other leading Playtech titles without even having to make a real-money deposit of their own.

Playtech has also pushed the boundaries in the burgeoning live dealer casino subsector, bringing real-time streams of table games in high-definition (HD) quality video. It opened the world's largest live dealer casino studio in the Latvian capital of Riga, specialising in classic table games and next-generation gameshow-style titles.

Time will tell as to the long-term future of Playtech, but its interested parties mean that the studio is certain to remain a global player at the forefront of the iGaming scene.

