Left Menu

Air France-KLM and IndiGo sign codeshare agreement

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM operate flights to four Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.Subject to government approval, this cooperation codeshare will start in February 2022, the statement mentioned.IndiGo also has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:07 IST
Air France-KLM and IndiGo sign codeshare agreement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air France-KLM and IndiGo on Thursday announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement that allows each airline to sell seats on the other's flights.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations, a joint statement mentioned.

This means that once the codeshare agreement comes into force, Air France-KLM group will be able to sell seats, on its distribution system, of IndiGo flights on 25 domestic routes.

Similarly, IndiGo will also be able to sell seats on the European airline group's flights on more than 250 routes, the joint statement noted.

In a codeshare agreement, each airline on its distribution system can sell seats of other's flights. From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM operate flights to four Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

''Subject to government approval, this cooperation (codeshare) will start in February 2022,'' the statement mentioned.

IndiGo also has codeshare agreements with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year. However, limited passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 32 countries, including France and the Netherlands, under 'air bubble' arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021