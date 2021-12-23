QUOTES-Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual news conference. Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters.

ON ECONOMY "GDP growth this year is expected to be 4.5%."

"The unemployment rate has become lower, by the end of the year it may slightly increase to 4.4%. This is a very good indicator of the economy as a whole." ON COVID-19 IMMUNITY

"Collective immunity today in Russia is 59.4%... But this is not enough, we need collective immunity of around 80%. Hopefully, next year, somewhere at least by the end of the first quarter or in the second quarter, we will reach this level."