Left Menu

COVID-19 aid for Odisha newspaper hawkers

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:20 IST
COVID-19 aid for Odisha newspaper hawkers
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a financial aid of Rs 6,000 for every newspaper hawker to help them tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

The chief minister also said that they would be given financial cover for accidents.

In case of death due to accident, the government will pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the family.

Hawkers will be entitled to anything between Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 if left incapacitated.

Also, families of newspaper hawkers, who die of natural causes, would be given Rs 1 lakh as compensation, the CM stated.

According to an official release issued by the chief minister's office, Odisha is the ''first state in the country to offer COVID-19 assistance for newspaper hawkers''.

As many as 7,300 newspaper hawkers, who have been registered under the state's Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board, will get the benefits, officials said.

The state will incur an expenditure of Rs 4.38 crore for the purpose, they said.

Patnaik, after making the announcement, said the hawkers have undertaken risks amid the pandemic to deliver newspapers and their hard work should be acknowledged and appreciated.

He further said that a database of the eligible hawkers was being prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department, and each beneficiary will soon be provided with an identity card.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021