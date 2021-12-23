Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:20 IST
AirAsia India launches new in-flight menu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
AirAsia India on Thursday unveiled its new in-flight menu consisting of 21 regional and international dishes.

''Guests can pre-book their 'Gourmair' meals on AirAsia.co.in, the AirAsia India mobile apps or with preferred travel partners, up to 12 hours before their flight,'' the airline said in a statement.

Gourmair is the name of the new in-flight dining brand and menu of the airline.

AirAsia India said its new menu features signature exclusives like a marinated herb grilled fish fillet with French velouté sauce, served with creamy mashed potato and sauteed vegetables.

The menu has an all-day breakfast section that has dishes like cheddar and chives omelette with potato rosti, braised baked beans, and hara bhara kebab, the statement said. The airline said its menu has a 'MasterChef Specials' section too that has been exclusively curated by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika.

This section features an innovative vegan moilee curry, a unique take on the famous Kerala-style moilee curry prepared with tofu, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini, served with raw mango and coconut rice, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

