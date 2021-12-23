AirAsia India launches new in-flight menu

AirAsia India on Thursday unveiled its new in-flight menu consisting of 21 regional and international dishes.

''Guests can pre-book their 'Gourmair' meals on AirAsia.co.in, the AirAsia India mobile apps or with preferred travel partners, up to 12 hours before their flight,'' the airline said in a statement.

Gourmair is the name of the new in-flight dining brand and menu of the airline.

AirAsia India said its new menu features signature exclusives like a marinated herb grilled fish fillet with French velouté sauce, served with creamy mashed potato and sauteed vegetables.

The menu has an all-day breakfast section that has dishes like cheddar and chives omelette with potato rosti, braised baked beans, and hara bhara kebab, the statement said. The airline said its menu has a 'MasterChef Specials' section too that has been exclusively curated by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika.

This section features an innovative vegan moilee curry, a unique take on the famous Kerala-style moilee curry prepared with tofu, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini, served with raw mango and coconut rice, the statement said.

