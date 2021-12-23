Left Menu

"GDP growth this year is expected to be 4.5%." "The unemployment rate has become lower, by the end of the year it may slightly increase to 4.4%.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:45 IST
QUOTES-Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual news conference.

Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. ON INFLATION & RATE HIKES

"(Inflation) of 8% is a lot and we of course need to return to the target, to 4%." "I know the real (economy) sector's dissatisfaction with raising rates, but if this is not done, we could have the same problem Turkey has. This is a serious issue and a serious challenge.

"Of course, these instruments need to be used carefully, but the central bank carries out independent policy. This may seem strange to you, but I do not interfere in the central bank's work, but I assess it as positive and believe that in principle we are finding the right balance." ON ECONOMY

"GDP growth this year is expected to be 4.5%." "The unemployment rate has become lower, by the end of the year it may slightly increase to 4.4%. This is a very good indicator of the economy as a whole."

ON COVID-19 IMMUNITY "Collective immunity today in Russia is 59.4%... But this is not enough, we need collective immunity of around 80%. Hopefully, next year, somewhere at least by the end of the first quarter or in the second quarter, we will reach this level."

