PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:06 IST
Govt has issued advisory to carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles.

Addressing an event, Gadkari also said the government is working to encourage the use of green and alternative fuels.

''Yesterday, I signed a file on flex-fuel engines (to advise carmakers to manufacture flex-fuel engines). We have given them (carmakers) six months (to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles that can run on more than one fuel),'' he said.

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

The road transport and highways minister said companies like TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto have already started producing flex-fuel engines for their two- and three-wheelers.

''Soon, four-wheeler vehicles will run on 100 per cent ethanol. So, we won't need petrol... And, the use of green fuel will save our money,'' Gadkari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

