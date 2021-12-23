Gadkari inaugurates intelligent transport system on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated an intelligent transport system on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to minimize traffic woes and enhance the safety of commuters.

Gadkari said India needs to improve its road engineering as every year, around 1.5 lakh people are killed in 5 lakh accidents across the country.

''It is a great event in the history of Indian infrastructure(development),'' the Road Transport and Highways minister said on the inauguration of the intelligent transport system (ITS).

He said the ITS is a revolutionary state-of-the-art technology that will achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems, prompting efficient infrastructure usage, enriching users with prior information about traffic, and reducing travel time as well as enhancing the safety and comfort of commuters.

The ITS can detect any accident and receive alerts to ensure that the ambulance reaches the spot within 10-15 minutes.

While the speed limit on the 135-km expressway is 120 kmph for cars, the road ministry is working to revise speed limits for different categories of vehicles, he said.

