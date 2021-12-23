Plane crashes in eastern Congo, says provincial minister
Reuters | Goma | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Congo Dem Rep
GOMA, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Dec 23 (Reuters) - A plane has crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, provincial transport minister Alimasi Malumbi Mathieu told Reuters on Thursday.
The size of the aircraft and the number of casualties was not yet clear, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Kivu
Advertisement