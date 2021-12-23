TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 165 RP at Rs 1.45 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has launched Apache RTR 165 RP, tagged at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), as the first product under its Race Performance (RP) series.

The 164.9-cc motorcycle generates 19.2 PS power and will be limited to 200 units, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a race-tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, all-new TVS racing decals, red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern, it added.

''The RP series features race machines that are a cut above the rest, crafted with a singular purpose of delivering blistering performance and dominating the race track and road.

''Born of racing lineage, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product under the Race Performance series product portfolio,'' TVS Motor Company Head (Marketing Premium Business) Meghashyam Dighole said.

The collectible product offers an array of premium features with cutting-edge technology for performance motorcycling enthusiasts in India, he added.

