Left Menu

Ashok Leyland unveils Dual Tyre Axle Truck - AVTR 3120 offering operational flexibility to customers

Ashok Leyland has a track record of catering to customers needs with world class products which deliver better profitability, and this will help us realize our vision of being among the Top 10 CV manufacturers in the world, Saraswat said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:33 IST
Ashok Leyland unveils Dual Tyre Axle Truck - AVTR 3120 offering operational flexibility to customers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI): Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday launched dual tyre lift axle truck (DTLA) 'AVTR 3120' making the city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker the first manufacturer to have full range of such DTLA trucks in the country.

''With the launch of AVTR 3120, Ashok Leyland becomes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of dual tyre lift axle truck range with 31 tonne, 40.5 tonne and 47.5 tonne GVW nodes'', the company said in a statement here.

The new truck would operate at 31 tonne with the lift axle down and take more load than conventional 6x2 trucks and at 18.5 tonne with the lift axle up during light load, partial load. It also offers excellent operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, offering best in class total cost of operation benefits, according to the company.

''Today, we have launched under our AVTR platform umbrella, an innovative product, the AVTR 3120 with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA). With this, we become the only OEM having this customer centric and fuel saving DLTA technology for the entire range'', Ashok Leyland, Head (medium and heavy commercial vehicle), Sanjay Saraswat said.

''True to our brand promise of Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet, we have launched the AVTR 3120 to plug the gaps in the DTLA portfolio. Ashok Leyland has a track record of catering to customer's needs with world class products which deliver better profitability, and this will help us realize our vision of being among the Top 10 CV manufacturers in the world'', Saraswat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021