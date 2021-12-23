CenturyPly to set up plant in Andhra Pradesh

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd will set up a new integrated wood panel manufacturing plant in YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid foundation stone for the proposed plant, a release from the wood panel maker said.

“CenturyPly’s plant, proposed to be its largest globally will transform the business scenario in the region. They will invest Rs 800 crore in the first phase of a planned project investment of Rs 1600 crore leading to direct and indirect employment of 2000 and 4000 people,” it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, CenturyPly said, “We are honored to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish the district’s first wood panel manufacturing plant and contribute in developing Gopavaram into the hub of agroindustry in Andhra Pradesh.” The construction work is expected to be completed by December 2024, he added.

