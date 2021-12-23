Left Menu

CenturyPly to set up plant in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:41 IST
CenturyPly to set up plant in Andhra Pradesh

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd will set up a new integrated wood panel manufacturing plant in YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid foundation stone for the proposed plant, a release from the wood panel maker said.

“CenturyPly’s plant, proposed to be its largest globally will transform the business scenario in the region. They will invest Rs 800 crore in the first phase of a planned project investment of Rs 1600 crore leading to direct and indirect employment of 2000 and 4000 people,” it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, CenturyPly said, “We are honored to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish the district’s first wood panel manufacturing plant and contribute in developing Gopavaram into the hub of agroindustry in Andhra Pradesh.” The construction work is expected to be completed by December 2024, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021