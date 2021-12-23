Left Menu

Plane crashes in eastern Congo, says provincial minister

It was not clear if it was a Malu Aviation plane that crashed. Air accidents are common in eastern Congo. At least 27 people were killed in 2019 when a small plane crashed into a densely populated part of Goma.

A plane has crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, provincial transport minister Alimasi Malumbi Mathieu told Reuters on Thursday.

The size of the aircraft and the number of casualties was not yet clear, he said. A representative of Malu Aviation, an airline at the airport in Goma, a city in neighbouring North Kivu province, said a plane had gone down, without sharing further details. It was not clear if it was a Malu Aviation plane that crashed.

