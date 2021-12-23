NDTL suspension revoked: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reveals

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that the World Anti-Doping Agency has restored the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which was suspended in 2019 because of its failure to meet global standards.

''National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) regains the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accreditation,'' Thakur posted on his official Twitter page.

''Restoration of accreditation is a boost to India's efforts to achieve the highest global standards of excellence in sport. This is the result of untiring efforts by GOI (Government of India),'' he added.

India is currently third in the WADA's global list of dope violators led by Russia.

The suspension had prohibited the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analysis of urine and blood samples.

