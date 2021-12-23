DLF Midtown: Delhi's first luxury township set to launch soon

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/SRV): Delhi Land and Finance (DLF) group, one of the most reputed and established commercial builders of the country, has recently announced the launch of their dream project DLF Midtown. This exclusive, uber-luxurious 5-star apartment is all set to become a new attraction of Central Delhi and open to booking and allotment on a first cum, first-serve basis. Constructed by Tata Projects; customers booking residential flats at DLF Midtown can avail attractive pre-launch benefits and first-mover advantage through token booking amount of only INR 10 lakhs.

DLF Midtown, a dream project for the DLF group, boasts of four-sided ready connectivity and proximity to some of the major hospitals, schools, colleges, shopping malls, office complexes, high street shopping areas, and wholesale shopping zones, within a 5-7 km radius. The successful developments by DLF in the earlier phases, including DLF Capital Greens and DLF Towers, make the new project a highly promising one. Housed across a wholesome of 200 acres, DLF Midtownis a visual treat to nature lovers as it consists of a 98-acre garden and a 25-acre park on both sides. With stunning greenery and fresh air, DLF Midtown is a wonderful development offering nothing short of a retreat.

The project consists of four towers with a height of G+40 floors and three levels of the basement for parking. In addition, the project is offering 2/3/4 BHK apartments, covering an area of 5.15 acres. Further, DLF Midtown portrays all the features of being a highly innovative structure sharing a spacious and open design pattern. Every apartment is furnished with a fully loaded kitchen and VRV system, followed by eye-catching Italian marble flooring.

A surprise addition of a sky lounge on the 40th floor and a grand 46,000 sq. ft. clubhouse simply makes the property more appealing. The project also offers 5 tier security and privacy for all it's residents. In addition to fully equipped gymnasium, swimming pool, tennis court and kids play area, DLF Midtown also hosts a range of luxurious amenities like awell-built jogging tracks, library, badminton court and a mini theatre.

Besides the state-of-the-art luxurious amenities possessed DLF Midtown, it also shares a wide range of superior features, making it a remarkable residential property to invest in. All the four towers feature connected terraces, providing a breath-taking view of the city. The lobbies are designed grandly, well-lit,air-conditioned and equipped with high-speed elevators. The proximity of DLF Midtown to 5 metro stations within a 3 km range makes the transit much easier and hassle-free, including the Moti Nagar metro station at 2.6 km and the Kirti Nagar metro station at 2.5 km.

A spokesperson from DLF Group said, "DLF Midtown will be the best community living space in the entire Central Delhi and one of the biggest residential apartments with the closest proximity to some of the prime areas of the city. The expertise ofour architects and designers have resulted in the creation of a marvelous and innovative structure that our customers can call their dream homes. We've also personally ensured the quality of the premium construction material as per the seismic zone 5 grade and continue providing the best property management services in the city". DLF Midtown is a RERA-approved project (DLRERA2021P0007) and one such project that equally suits all types of households, providing all kinds of luxurious amenities one could ever ask for a holistic living.

To know more, call - +91- 9999999237 This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)