School Of India - Ushering change in education

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/Mediawire): School Of India is a rich blanket of multi-cultural diversity. Our students come from diverse backgrounds yet within the school they learn to live together as one big family, regardless of their roots and create newer and stronger bonds with each other that is bound to last them a lifetime. The minds of children, contrary to our beliefs, are open. Friendships form at face value, without any expectations. It becomes the responsibility of the school to ensure that all students put under its care, are taught the importance of inculcating the right ethics, which in turn is a prerequisite and aids an individual in developing, both mentally and emotionally. School Of India essentially believes in providing a favourable ambience that enables students to learn to be upright and honest, understand and respect.

Our Vision is to be a role model to all schools in India and globally, to democratize good quality education and build a learning environment that creates socially responsible and balanced global citizens. We are a school where our culture is built through happiness.

Students are happy as the teachers are approachable and friendly. Our infrastructure caters to the physical, emotional and spiritual well being of the student.

Children at SOI are taught to be free thinkers. They are encouraged to show leadership, develop creativity and fulfil their ambitions. We have an innovative curriculum that trains the child's mind to 'Learn By Doing" and 'Apply the learning' to solve real-life problems.

We are a progressive school where education involves and engages technology through digital classrooms. We work towards bringing out the latent talents of our children and hone their skills so that they achieve excellence in their respective spheres. There is a thoughtful balance between teacher-directed work and child-directed activities. Young children learn from everything they do since they are naturally curious. Our children form attitudes about learning that last a lifetime.

We strongly believe in physical education and fitness. Intra-school and inter-school sports competitions are organized regularly. This inculcates a spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork. Our extensive fitness program covers a whole range of games, outdoor activities , Yoga and Aerobics.

Respecting the unity of creation and oneness of life, our learning environment is synchronized, wholesome and in harmony with nature. The landscape of teaching is constantly undergoing change. The technological advancements of the 21st century and widespread integration of those technologies into the field of education, and global access to the internet has resulted in a complete upheaval of education methodologies. In keeping with these times, School Of India has incorporated integrated technologies into the learning pedagogy, conscious of the advantages they bring. Blended learning is paving the way, with the explosion of online resources and experiential learning, both in physical classrooms as well as virtual spaces, making time a variable, and learning the constant.

School Of India celebrates India, celebrates children, instils a sense of pride about the country and most importantly, builds a foundation so that children and the country have a lot more to share with this world. The institution promotes truly international thoughts, ideas, concepts, people, professionals, philosophies, science, mathematics, art, way of life and more. SCHOOL OF INDIA® is a CBSE school (CBSE Affiliation Code - 830681) for the next generation of Indians. The philosophy of the school is inspired by the country that has taught the world. School of India is where tomorrow's India is born today; where nationalism precedes internationalism; where everyone celebrates India and every student is proud of being Indian. School Of India believes in creating an inclusive environment wherein the learning needs of the individual are recognized and would inspire, excite and celebrate effort and achievement. The integrated curriculum is an amalgamation of the best practices in the industry and is uniquely designed to augment individual thought. Interactive learning sessions with emphasis on microlearning, group work and peer work amongst other things are encouraged among the students.

The school takes pride in implementing leading teaching methodologies for the best outcome.STEAM activities encourage scientific enquiry, explore the role of technology and maths while empowering them to engineer creative innovations. The management at School Of India is committed to taking assured steps towards making elementary school all about creativity and play, middle school all about self-discovery and experimentation, and high school all about global and digital citizenship by promoting learning through networking.

The brief setback created by the pandemic has further strengthened School Of India's resolve to work towards empowering students with self-learning, exploration, experimentation, analysis, drawing conclusions by making joy, curiosity, and the ability to ask the right question at the right time, which is the criteria by which they measure their unique school. For more information & Admission

Contact-6364249957/7204051947 Website:www.schoolofindia.com

