Left Menu

RBI imposes penalty on One Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:38 IST
RBI imposes penalty on One Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore each on payment system operators One Mobikwik Systems Private Ltd and Spice Money Ltd for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

Giving details, the central bank said it observed that the two entities had not complied with the directions issued by the RBI on networth requirement for Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units (BBPOUs).

As these were offences of the nature referred to in a Section of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, notices were issued to the entities.

''After reviewing their written responses and the oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with the RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,'' it said.

The RBI, however, added that the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021