Left Menu

Oil PSUs set up 101 PSA oxygen plants

Thirteen Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are in the process to set up 110 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, out of which 101 have become functional.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:55 IST
Oil PSUs set up 101 PSA oxygen plants
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are in the process to set up 110 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, out of which 101 have become functional. These plants are set up at hospitals in different states across the country as a part of the government's effort to ramp up production of the life-saving gas to meet the spike in demand due to any future Covid wave.

According to details released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday, 101 plants of the proposed 110 plants are commissioned and others are at a later stage of commissioning. The new oxygen plants have been set up in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. PSA oxygen plants have been set up in identified hospitals across these states. This is a part of CSR activities.

"CPSEs are setting up PSA Plants of combined capacity of 98840 LPM. A total of 101 Plants are commissioned and others are at a later stage of commissioning," the ministry said. The PSUs have also set up jumbo Covid care facilities adjacent to their refinery premises in coordination with the State governments.

"In some refineries, LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) is not produced, but oxygen at low pressure is available. This cannot be liquefied or transported via cylinders. As this oxygen can be used for medical purposes, hence jumbo Covid care facilities have been set up adjacent to the refinery premises in coordination with the State Governments," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021