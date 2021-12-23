Left Menu

MAN Industries bags pipe manufacturing orders worth Rs 225 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:03 IST
Homegrown company Man Industries (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 225 crore for manufacturing pipes.

With the latest win, the company's order book has reached the level of Rs 1,700 crore, and the projects are to be executed in the next six-seven months, MAN Industries said in a statement on Thursday.

These new orders showcase a strong mounting of the business environment and the trust that customers have in Man Industries' state-of-the-art technologies, industry expertise and execution capabilities, it said.

Man Industries (India) Chairman R C Mansukhani said, ''By seizing the new orders, we ensure to grow larger and contribute to the overall industry and economic growth of the country. With the support of our well-qualified employees and experience in serving the oil, gas and water sector, we aim to deliver the order within the timeline and further strengthen our position in the competitive market space.'' Man Industries (India) Ltd, a member of the Man Group of India, is a manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and potable water.

The company has manufacturing facilities for various types of anti-corrosion coating systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

