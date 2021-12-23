en:lyft proves companies are considering influencer campaigns over traditional marketing

agency executed 200+ videos created visibility in 11+ million audience Influencer marketing agency en:lyft has successfully executed recent influencer campaigns for Meesho, Paytm, OctaFX and many more with a focus to create brand awareness among its target audience. The campaign objectives revolve around creating a buzz to initiate engagement. The agency managed to create multiple content pieces from different influencers based on a very analytical and ROI positive approach which created a buzz about the client’s objective which gained visibility of more than 11+ million reach. The rigorous approach to influencers who fit the client criteria created 200+ YouTube videos around the subject. They collected the analytics and segregated the same as per video performance.

On evaluating the quarterly business, Mr. Ajay Kudva, Founder, en:lyft expressed his joy on being hired by premium clients, “It’s always an enriching experience to work with like-minded people like Meesho, Paytm, OctaFX and many more. I would like to start by thanking the team for believing in us.” “Nowadays, we are witnessing a change in the trend, brands are considering and spending more on influencer marketing than the traditional marketing. Definitely there are obvious reasons to back this statement like reach, visibility and many more. In en:lyft, we focus on building an ecosystem to create collaborative content wherein brands also play a crucial role. We are receiving lot of good feedback on our campaigns. en:lyft prides itself for its out of box strategy and such results encourages us to perform better with every client and in every campaign”, concluded Mr. Kudva. About en:lyft en:lyft is one of the India’s leading influencer marketing companies with a network of over 40,0000+ influencers & serviced over 600+ clients in over 2000+ campaigns. They are a new age ecosystem with the creator community at its epicenter. Over the past years en:lyft and its 500 exclusive influencers, having a collective subscriber base of 600 Mn+; have helped over 1000 brands to create 20,000+ pieces of content that achieved over 27 Billion impression & 600 Million+ engagement.

