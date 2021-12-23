Havells' washing machine mfg unit in Raj goes on stream

Left Menu

Spread over 50 acres, the unit will significantly strengthen washing machine production capacity of Lloyd -- a brand of the company -- with a targeted output of 3 lakh units annually, Havells India said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown consumer appliances major Havells India on Thursday said its washing machine manufacturing unit at Ghiloth in Rajasthan has gone on stream. Spread over 50 acres, the unit will significantly strengthen washing machine production capacity of Lloyd -- a brand of the company -- with a targeted output of 3 lakh units annually, Havells India said in a statement. The Ghiloth facility also houses a manufacturing unit for Lloyd air conditioners with a capacity of 10 lakh units per year and is equipped with ''Industry 4.0 compliant technology, with high level of automation and robotic touch-points, providing superior product quality in the segment'', it added. ''With a capex of Rs 500 crore, this plant symbolises our vision for the future where we are committed to produce world-class, innovative products using globally-benchmarked manufacturing systems and practices,'' Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said. Quoting NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who inaugurated the unit, the company said the facility for manufacturing Lloyd ACs and washing machines at Ghiloth is a testimony of Havells' commitment towards the government's aim to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

''Their Industry 4.0 standard manufacturing facility, with real-time monitoring system (MES), showcases Havells' ability to manufacture world-class products at globally competitive prices,'' Kant added.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

