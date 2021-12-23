Left Menu

GN Store Nord, EIB sign €75m loan to support hearing aid R&D in Denmark

The products and services developed as a result of the project will improve the social inclusion of people suffering from hearing disabilities.

EIB | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:35 IST
“Supporting cutting-edge research in hearing healthcare by a European company is also about safeguarding technology and know-how.” said EIB Vice-President Christian Kettel Thomsen. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Denmark

Danish hearing aid innovator GN Store Nord has signed a €75 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The long-term financing will be used to fund a corporate R&D project at GN Hearing, increasing GN's know-how in hearing aid technology for all types of hearing impairment, including its expertise in chipsets, form factors, enhanced rechargeability and connectivity.

The products and services developed as a result of the project will improve the social inclusion of people suffering from hearing disabilities. It is also thought that hearing aids can postpone the onset of dementia[i], making GN's research doubly important given the ageing European population. The research financed by the EIB loan will be carried out primarily in Denmark and, for a small part, in the Netherlands.

"Supporting cutting-edge research in hearing healthcare by a European company is also about safeguarding technology and know-how." said EIB Vice-President Christian Kettel Thomsen. "In turn, the EIB is supporting, directly and indirectly, economic growth and employment in Europe. Apart from that, GN Store Nord and the EIB have a longstanding relationship which we are happy to continue. Their hearing solutions can be an important factor for social inclusion and are definitely improving peoples' lives, which is also the core mission of the EIB."

