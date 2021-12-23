Left Menu

Jagan launches industrial parks in YSR Kadapa District

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:45 IST
In a boost to the industrial sector in the State, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub & YSR EMC (electronic manufacturing cluster) at Kopparthy, YSR Kadapa.

The industrial cluster is gearing up for opening with all the facilities such as ready to occupy sheds and plots, electricity and roads, even as several electronics manufacturing companies, solar power firms, MSMEs, and industrial associations took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the facilities will enable industrial growth, attract investment and improve industrial infrastructure climate in Kadapa and thereby contributing to the development of the state economy. ''In total, all the activities that we have taken up today will lead to an investment of Rs 1,052 crore generating over 14,803 jobs,'' Reddy said.

Further speaking on the MSMEs, the Chief Minister said, ''I am happy to welcome 18 MSMEs who are ground-breaking their operations, investing over Rs 84.3 crore and generating employment to 1,192 people. MSMEs play an important role in job creation and my government is committed to give all necessary support.'' PTI GDK BN BN

