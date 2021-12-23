Left Menu

Gadkari dedicates Delhi-Meerut Expressway to public

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday dedicated Delhi-Meerut Expressway DME to the public.The 82 kilometres long DME connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut. Gadkari also inaugurated Intelligent Traffic System Control Room, which will monitor the Eastern peripheral expressway and DME so that the public may enjoy a safe journey.This system will reduce the accident rate on the expressway.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:01 IST
Gadkari dedicates Delhi-Meerut Expressway to public

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday dedicated Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) to the public.

The 82 kilometres long DME connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut. Addressing a gathering the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the government has constructed highways using the world’s latest technology. Gadkari also inaugurated 'Intelligent Traffic System Control Room', which will monitor the Eastern peripheral expressway and DME so that the public may enjoy a safe journey.

This system will reduce the accident rate on the expressway. As many as 150 cameras have been installed on the expressway to monitor the accidents and the commuters driving on the wrong side. Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki, MP VK Singh, and officials, among others, were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021