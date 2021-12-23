Left Menu

MP: 14 overseas travelers test positive for COVID-19 after landing in Indore in one month

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:17 IST
MP: 14 overseas travelers test positive for COVID-19 after landing in Indore in one month
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 14 overseas travelers who landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh in the last one month have tested positive for COVID-19 amid concerns over Omicron variant, an official said here on Thursday.

Of 3,300 persons who flew to Indore from foreign countries via different airports in the country in the last one month, 2,100 were screened, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya.

Fourteen of them tested positive for the viral infection, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to ascertain if they have contracted Omicron variant, he added. The report of the NCDC was awaited, he said.

The state government was informed about nearly 800 passengers who traveled to various districts after landing at the Indore airport, Dr Saitya said.

Efforts were on to trace the remaining passengers so that they can be tested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021