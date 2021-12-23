Left Menu

BJD MP urges GST Council to reduce tax on health insurance for senior citizens

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:22 IST
BJD MP urges GST Council to reduce tax on health insurance for senior citizens
  • Country:
  • India

BJD MP Amar Patnaik wrote to GST Council members on Thursday, seeking a reduction in GST on health insurance for senior citizens.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, access to health services for individuals, particularly senior citizens, has been drastically affected, and therefore, this proposal to reduce GST on health insurance needs to be considered with sympathy and due indulgence, he wrote.

Citing various studies, Patnaik said senior citizens are some of the most under-insured people, with only 15 per cent health cover buyers in the 60-80 age group.

To ensure timely and cost-effective treatment of age-related medical disorders, senior citizens must have health insurance, he said.

''In order to provide relief to our senior citizens, it is necessary to reduce the existing GST rates on health insurance policies from 18 per cent to five per cent or exempt senior citizens from any GST on purchase of health insurance,'' Patnaik said in the letter written to the Union Finance Ministry and the state finance ministers.

He urged the ministry and the members of the GST Council to duly consider the demand for reduction of GST rates on health insurance premiums for senior citizens and provide them some relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021