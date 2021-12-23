Left Menu

16 pilgrims injured as bus falls into ditch in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:31 IST
16 pilgrims injured as bus falls into ditch in Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 16 pilgrims were injured, four of them seriously, after the tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a roadside ditch in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district on Thursday, a police official said.

The bus with 36 devotees on-board was on its way back to Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh from the pilgrim town of Amarkantak in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh when the accident took place in the afternoon at Kariaam ghat under Gaurela police station limits, Belgahna Station House Officer Ajay Vaare said.

The bus driver apparently lost control over the steering at a sharp curve and the vehicle fell into the ditch that left at least 16 pilgrims injured, he said.

A police team shifted the injured to Kenda and Ratanpur community health centres, the SHO said.

Four seriously injured pilgrims were later referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur for further treatment, he added.PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021