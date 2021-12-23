Left Menu

Sebi signs enhanced multilateral MoU of International Organization of Securities Commissions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 19:50 IST
Sebi signs enhanced multilateral MoU of International Organization of Securities Commissions
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi has signed the enhanced multilateral memorandum of understanding (EMMoU) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

Sebi is already a signatory to MMoU since 2003, it said in a release.

The EMMoU was introduced by IOSCO to expand the range of enforcement powers that signatories may use to safeguard the integrity and stability of markets, protect investors and deter misconduct and fraud, Sebi said.

The pact signed on Wednesday is expected to increase the effectiveness of the signatories' investigations and the enforcement of their jurisdictions' laws and regulations.

''Since the inception of IOSCO's Multilateral MoU (MMoU) in 2002, there has been a significant increase in globalisation and interconnectedness of financial markets, as well as advancements in technology that have changed the way the securities markets operate,'' the release said.

It has also given rise to new enforcement challenges, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021