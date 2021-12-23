Left Menu

CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 1.95 times

Cash management company CMS Info Systems Limiteds initial public offering was subscribed 1.95 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday.The IPO received bids for 7,32,71,721 shares against 3,75,60,975 shares on offer, according to NSE data.The category for Retail Individual Investors RIIs was subscribed 2.15 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers QIBs received 1.98 times subscription and Non Institutional Investors 1.45 times.The companys Rs 1,100-crore public issue is a pure offer-for-sale OFS by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia.

The company's Rs 1,100-crore public issue is a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. The price range of the IPO was at Rs 205-216 per share.

CMS provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up. The company's integrated business platform is supported by customised technology and process controls, which enables it to offer customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions. It caters to broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, and JM Financial were the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

