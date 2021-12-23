Left Menu

Big drop in toy imports in last 3 years: Goyal

The government has taken a series of steps to promote domestic manufacturing of toys to ensure that no sub-standard and unsafe cheap toys are imported into India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:55 IST
Big drop in toy imports in last 3 years: Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

The country's toy imports have declined to USD 130 million in 2020-21 from USD 304 million in 2018-19, according to government data.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is protecting the interest of the domestic toy industry by promoting Made-in-India toys.

This is also helping thousands of artisans across several toy clusters, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

''Big drop in toy imports over the last 3 years,'' he added. The government has taken a series of steps to promote domestic manufacturing of toys to ensure that no sub-standard and unsafe cheap toys are imported into India. It has taken significant steps for promoting the domestic toy industry in the country, including mandatory sample testing of each imported consignment of toys, enhancement of Basic Customs Duty from 20 per cent to 60 per cent, implementation of Toys (Quality Control) Order with effect from January 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021