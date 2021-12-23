Left Menu

HSBC AMC to acquire L&T Mutual Fund for $425 million

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:57 IST
HSBC AMC to acquire L&T Mutual Fund for $425 million
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@HSBCIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign lender HSBC on Thursday announced that its asset management arm will acquire L&T Mutual Fund for USD 425 million (about Rs 3,192 crore).

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) and HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AMC) have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the latter will acquire 100 per cent equity shares of L&T Investment Management, according to a statement.

L&T Investment Management (LTIM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LTFH, is the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund.

L&T Finance Holdings will also be entitled to excess cash in LTIM until the completion of the acquisition, it said, adding that the transaction is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.

''This acquisition underscores our commitment to double down on our focus to grow our materially large franchise in India," HSBC India's Chief Executive Officer Hitendra Dave said.

Dinanath Dubhashi, MD and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said the deal is in line with the strategic objective of unlocking value from subsidiaries to strengthen our balance sheet for the lending business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021