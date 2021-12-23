Left Menu

23-12-2021
Netherlands, German state discourage contacts
The leaders of the Netherlands and Germany's most populous state are appealing to people not to cross their border to shop and eat.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Hendrik Wuest, the governor of neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state, said in a joint statement Thursday that "with the spread of the omicron variant in our countries, it is now even more important to limit our contacts." That, they stressed, "also goes for cross-border contacts." The Netherlands imposed a nationwide lockdown on Sunday, shutting all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants until January 14.

Germany has not locked down but it is stepping up contact restrictions — shutting nightclubs and removing spectators from major events — in most regions after Christmas.

Rutte and Wuest wrote that borders are being kept open because people in border regions in particular are strongly intertwined. But they urged people to "deal responsibly with these open borders."

