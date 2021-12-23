Left Menu

Healthquad raises USD 1 million from Pat Cummins, others

It is an added advantage that Pat is familiar with the Indian health spectrum owing to his long association with the IPL, Healthquad Founder Sanjeev Koul said.On his association with the start-up, Cummins said, The experience of playing in the IPL has given me significant insight into the potential of the Indian health and fitness ecosystem.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:37 IST
Healthquad raises USD 1 million from Pat Cummins, others
  • Country:
  • India

Health and fitness start-up, Healthquad on Thursday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.5 crore) from investors, including Australian cricketer Pat Cummins.

Besides, the fast bowler who is also the Test Captain for Australia will be the company's brand ambassador, Healthquad said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the identity of the other investors.

“It's a privilege for us to have Pat on board as he personifies the very essence of Healthquad. It is an added advantage that Pat is familiar with the Indian health spectrum owing to his long association with the IPL,'' Healthquad Founder Sanjeev Koul said.

On his association with the start-up, Cummins said, ''The experience of playing in the IPL has given me significant insight into the potential of the Indian health and fitness ecosystem. Anything to do with the health tech space excites me and I'm looking forward to strengthening this existing symbiotic relationship with fitness through Heathquad.'' Healthquad said its platform gives users a complete view of their health by considering various parameters like calorie intake, daily step count, sleep patterns, water intake, and calorie burn to give an accurate health picture and provide the tools to transform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021