Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar firm but risk-sensitive currencies also rise

The index remains close to the 16-month high hit late last month. Upbeat news on the vaccines and omicron-related hospitalizations helped boost investors' appetite for risk, lifting stocks and pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:43 IST
FOREX-Dollar firm but risk-sensitive currencies also rise

The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Thursday, but its gains were capped as easing fears of fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant supported higher risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and British pound. Ahead of the holidays and extended long weekend in the United States, most major currency pairs clung to narrow ranges.

"We think the majors are liable to remain more or less range bound over the holidays," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.07% at 96.174. The index remains close to the 16-month high hit late last month.

Upbeat news on the vaccines and omicron-related hospitalizations helped boost investors' appetite for risk, lifting stocks and pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher. Two vaccine makers said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta coronavirus variant, though public health experts warned the battle against COVID-19 was far from over.

Separately, data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021. But price pressures continued to build up, with a measure of underlying inflation recording its largest annual increase since 1989 in November.

The Australian dollar rose 0.35% to $0.72405. The Norwegian crown rose about 0.6% to a one-month high against the dollar, boosted by soaring oil and gas prices. Sterling rose to 0.4% against the dollar benefiting from the reassuring reports on the Omicron variant and a move higher in Britain's short-dated government bond yields.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira extended its startling rebound this week, rising another 6% at 11.3 per dollar, having traded as weak as 18.4 on Monday. The big gains came after President Tayyip Erdogan said the government and central bank would guarantee some local currency deposits against FX depreciation losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021