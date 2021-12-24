Left Menu

Germany adds US, Spain, to 'high-risk' areas

That period can be cut to five days with a negative test.Germanys disease control center said Thursday that the change of status will take effect on Saturday.Along with the U.S., Spain and Portugal, Finland, Monaco and Cyprus are being added to the list.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-12-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 00:15 IST
Germany adds US, Spain, to 'high-risk' areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of "high-risk areas" but removing neighbouring Austria.

Travellers arriving from "high-risk areas," the lower of two risk categories, must self-isolate for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. That period can be cut to five days with a negative test.

Germany's disease control center said Thursday that the change of status will take effect on Saturday.

Along with the U.S., Spain and Portugal, Finland, Monaco and Cyprus are being added to the list. Belize, Bosnia, Malaysia and Serbia are also being removed.

Germany didn't add any new countries to its list of "virus variant areas," the top risk category. Travel from those countries is restricted largely to German residents and citizens and anyone arriving must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

That list currently contains the U.K., South Africa and seven other southern African countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021