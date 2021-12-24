Germany adds US, Spain, to 'high-risk' areas

Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of "high-risk areas" but removing neighbouring Austria.

Travellers arriving from "high-risk areas," the lower of two risk categories, must self-isolate for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. That period can be cut to five days with a negative test.

Germany's disease control center said Thursday that the change of status will take effect on Saturday.

Along with the U.S., Spain and Portugal, Finland, Monaco and Cyprus are being added to the list. Belize, Bosnia, Malaysia and Serbia are also being removed.

Germany didn't add any new countries to its list of "virus variant areas," the top risk category. Travel from those countries is restricted largely to German residents and citizens and anyone arriving must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

That list currently contains the U.K., South Africa and seven other southern African countries.

